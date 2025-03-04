York man dies in work-related incident, investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after Stewart Campbell, 35, died following a work-related incident at Meritor, Inc. in York, according to the Herald.

Campbell, a resident of Sharon, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where he died on Friday. The incident occurred on the evening of February 27 at the manufacturing plant, which is part of the Cummins power solutions company.

“An accident occurred at our York manufacturing facility the evening of February 27, resulting in the death of one of our employees,” said Cummins spokesperson Melinda Koski in a statement.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, which oversees the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), has opened an investigation into the incident.

Holly Beeson, counsel to the department’s Office of Communications and Governmental Affairs, confirmed that all workplace fatalities must be reported to OSHA, and investigations typically take six to eight weeks.

York Police Department Lt. Sean Bailey stated that city officers responded to the scene but are not currently involved in the investigation.

The investigation by state and county officials continues as they seek to determine the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s death.

