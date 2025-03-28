Local

York police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YORK, S.C. — The York Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Police said Denareay Pendergrass, 32, shot a man multiple times Thursday around 8 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Hickory Lane, police said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, is expected to survive.

York police said Pendergrass is considered armed and dangerous.

York police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

York police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect (York Police Department)

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, York police ask that you call them at 803-684-4141.

