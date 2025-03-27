Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team

CLOVER, S.C. — Police in Clover are looking for the people who fired shots in a local park while children were nearby Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, the Clover Police Department said.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was at Roosevelt Park on Thursday and learned the shooting took place as a youth baseball team with 6-8-year-olds was playing on the field Wednesday night.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police said three men quickly drove away after the shots were fired in a car described as a 2021 black Hyundai.

