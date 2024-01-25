Young entrepreneur takes home presidential award for volunteering

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Stephon Sanders, of York County, is a young entrepreneur, who recently earned a presidential award.

The 18-year-old is a soft-spoken senior at York Comprehensive High School. He is a college-bound athlete with good grades and has 30 college credits that he has already under his belt.

“I’m excited but I’m nervous at the same time. Not sure if I’m ready,” Sanders said.

He manages Street Gamez LLC, a company he created with help from his mother, Tiffany Autumn.

“You can play Nintendo Switch,” Autumn said. “We have TVs inside, all the new consoles, PS5, Xbox. We have all VR. We even have a DJ booth.”

They renovated a school bus making it the ultimate game room for mobile parties.

Sanders had the idea when he looked for something fun to do for his birthday.

“I wanted to do something like that for my 13th birthday party, and I couldn’t find anything that would give a flexible experience,” Sanders said.

Sanders is also a volunteer who speaks with young people about being an entrepreneur, which led to the President’s Volunteer Service Award that he took home last weekend.

He wants other teens to know anything is possible.

“Chase your dreams and don’t let other people stop you,” he said.

Autumn said her son is a finalist for the South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

