‘Go back to being kids’: Young suspects accounting for more crime in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — From shootings to car thefts, there’s a troubling trend in Charlotte: many of the suspects are younger and younger. Some are just 11 years old.

The rate at which we’re seeing juveniles pulling the trigger is pointing to a greater community problem. On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put a spotlight on the issue.

CMPD says shootings across the city are up about two percent overall, but in 79 shootings so far this year, the suspects have been under 18. That’s a 32% jump from this time last year.

“Our kids need to go back to being kids,” a CMPD officer said Thursday. “Our juveniles are on the wrong track.”

Police showed several guns that were found under one 17-year-old’s bed, including two AR-15s, and a stolen glock with an extended magazine. The teenager was one of two people arrested in a drive-by shooting last month.

Stolen cars are another hot crime among Charlotte’s youth.

CMPD says so far this year, more than 5,800 cars have been stolen in Charlotte.

Investigators say teens and kids are to blame for about 70% of those thefts.

“It goes back to parenting, being involved in your child’s life, making sure they’re not engaging in criminal activity,” said one CMPD officer. “There’s no reason for your child to be out at 4 a.m. walking around in someone’s neighborhood checking doorknobs.”

Police say many of the teen suspects in those stolen car cases are repeat offenders. Some have been arrested more than a half-dozen times.

CMPD told Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz that they’re trying a new approach: visiting apartment complexes where they see some of the most stolen cars, and offering wheel locks to car owners.

Violent crime down, property crimes way up

CMPD’s statistics that were released Thursday show that there’s been a slight downtick in violent crime overall, including homicides, rapes, and armed robberies.

But criminals who target property have surpassed last year’s numbers already -- so far there have been 27,842 property crimes in Charlotte, compared to 24,378 at this time last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the comparison to last year, according to CMPD.

Homicides: 69 in 2023 compared to 85 in 2022.

Rapes: 185 in 2023 compared to 217 in 2022.

Armed robberies: 995 in 2023 compared to 1,114 in 2022.

Residential burglaries: 1,464 in 2023 compared to 1,613 in 2022.

Commercial burglaries: 1,569 in 2023 compared to 1,610 in 2022.

Larcenies from automobiles: 8,291 in 2023 compared to 7,812 in 2022.

Vehicle thefts: 5,824 in 2023 compared to 2,594 in 2022.

Arsons: 106 in 2023 compared to 118 in 2022.

