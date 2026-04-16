Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 17-19

CHARLOTTE — There’s lots to do in Charlotte this weekend. Enjoy some North Carolina BBQ for a good cause, or cheer on the Hornets as they take on Orlando Magic in the Play-In Tournament. With music and arts festivals, outdoor markets and A-list performers, there’s something for everyone.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

It’s the final weekend of Charlotte SHOUT! As one of Charlotte’s largest festivals, it celebrates the city’s art, culture and community. The festival offers over 200 events and attractions through Sunday.

Charlotte Wine and Food Week kicked off Wednesday. Presented by Truist, the event raises money for local charities, including Beds for Kids, Digi-Bridge, Families Forward Charlotte, and Wayfinders. It’s the 38th year of fundraising. Visit the website for an overview of tastings and events.

The Carolina BBQ Festival returns this weekend at Victoria Yards. It’s two days of music and local BBQ creations for a cause. The festival benefits charities, like Operation BBQ Relief and AltruSpirit.

Latin house duo Tom & Collins will perform at The Music Yard Friday night.

Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me Festival kicks off Thursday night with a parade through downtown. It runs through April 25 and attracts over 100,000 visitors each year. Check out the schedule for a full list of entertainment and activities.

The Hornets will face Orlando Magic Friday night in the Play-In Tournament in Orlando. Cheer on the home team at Slate Charlotte’s Hornets Watch Party, starting at 7 p.m.

Mt. Joy is playing Truliant Amphitheater Friday night.

The internationally acclaimed soul vocalist Selina Albright is set to perform two back-to-back shows at Middle C Jazz Club Friday night.

The Charlotte Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday at Independent Picture House. The festival features an impressive lineup of films and special events through April 26.

It’s rodeo time in Mint Hill this weekend. There will be events Friday and Saturday at the McWhirter Rodeo Arena.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones will perform at The Fillmore Friday night.

Star Trek actor William Shatner will be speaking at Ovens Auditorium Friday after a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Charlotte Taco Week begins Saturday. Get $4 specialty tacos from over 15 participating restaurants in the Queen City.

Celebrate Earth Day at the Anne Springs Close Greenway this weekend. There will be a campout Friday night followed by a day full of activities, including a bass fishing tournament and recycled art contest, Saturday.

The NoDa Spring Pottery Market will be held Saturday to promote local artists in the Charlotte area. There will also be live music.

The Charlotte Folk Music Festival is back for its third year. It’ll be held Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church and feature multiple bluegrass, old-time, and Celtic performers, plus vendors, beer and food trucks.

Enjoy a variety of empanadas from local chefs at Camp North End’s 5th Annual Empanada Fest Saturday.

The Charlotte Checkers will play the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this weekend at Bojangles Coliseum.

Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe are performing at The Amp in Ballantyne Saturday evening.

The Loch Norman Highland Games will be held this weekend in Huntersville.

J. Worra is a modern house musician who’ll be performing at The Music Yard Saturday night.

Shane Gillis is performing a stand-up comedy set at the Spectrum Center Saturday night.

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is coming to Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

Zach Bryan will play Bank of America Stadium Saturday night.

Brandon Lake is performing at the Spectrum Center Sunday night as part of the “King of Hearts Tour.”

David Spade will be live at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

The Midnight will play The Fillmore Sunday night.

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