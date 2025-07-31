Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug 1-3

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City has a plethora of exciting events to kickstart August with this weekend. From award-winning performances to sports and outdoor fun, here’s what’s happening in and around Charlotte.

The award-winning Broadway play “Life of Pi” is making a stop on its national tour in Charlotte this weekend. Step into the world of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel, with elaborate puppetry and sophisticated technical elements.

Check out live Music at the Met in the Metropolitan breezeway Thursday evening. This week’s performer is Virgil Putman.

Stop into Local Bottle Shop in Concord for Thursday Night Trivia.

Grab a blanket or chair to see Shrek 2 at Crossroads Cinema’s Free Outdoor Movie Night.

The new school year is just around the corner. The Town of China Grove is hosting a free Back-to-School Splash Party Friday evening with hot dogs, snow cones, slip and slides and more.

The Charlotte Knights will step up to bat against the Rochester Red Wings at Truist Field every night this weekend. Stick around after the game Friday night for a fireworks show in Uptown.

Friday night, the City of Concord hosts The Austin McNeil Band for their Sounds of Summer Concert Series.

Thomas Rett is set to play PNC Music Pavillion Friday night in part of his “Better in Boots” tour.

Fifteen poets will reflect on Black history, neighborhoods and voices through poetry and music at The Davis Theatre in Concord Friday night.

The Carolina Raptor Center invites the public to their Summer Send-Off event to ring in the school year. Teachers get in free with valid school ID.

NoDa Bizarre All Arts Market returns for a second year on Saturday. The one-day free festival will feature over 75 local vendors, live music, interactive art and more.

At the McColl Center, curator Lia Rose Newman and artist Barbara Schreiber will be in conversation discussing their latest exhibition “Nature Remains.”

AJR will perform at PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Check out Mooresville’s Festival of Food Trucks Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. featuring local bites and live music.

Monster trucks face off in a “diabolical” outdoor course at the Cook Out Monster Truck Bash at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kids get in for just $10.

The Carolina Panthers welcomes fans back for the annual Fan Fest event at Bank of America Stadium Saturday evening. Fans can catch a glimpse of their favorite players practice and top off the night with a fireworks and laser show.

Big & Rich will perform in the City of Kannapolis Village Park Concert series Saturday night.

Los Angeles-based rapper Molly Santana will perform in Charlotte Saturday night at The Underground.

For a more laid-back evening, head to Middle C Jazz for a night of contemporary jazz with Grammy-nominated pianist David Benoit.

On Sunday, Crown Legacy FC will play Huntersville City FC at the Matthews Sportsplex. The game starts at 5 p.m.

