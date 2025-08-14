Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug 15-17

CHARLOTTE — It’s Charlotte Pride weekend, and the city is chock-full of fun events to celebrate. From the iconic Charlotte Pride Parade, to concerts and sports, here’s what’s going on in and around the Queen City this weekend.

Charlotte’s largest street festival returns this weekend to celebrate the lives and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s festival will be held in a new location at First Ward Park. For a full list of events leading up to, during, and after Pride, check out this comprehensive guide.

The Broadway musical comedy “The Book of Mormon” opened in Charlotte this week. Catch a show at Ovens Auditorium through Aug. 17.

Toto will perform with Men At Work and Christopher Cross at PNC Music Pavilion Thursday night. Grab your last-minute tickets here.

The 2025 Professional Fighters League World Tournament Finals will be held at Bojangles Coliseum Friday night.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will wrap up its Summer BBQ Series this weekend at their Ballantyne and LoSo biergartens with smoked meats, cold beer and live music.

Watch top teams from across the United States compete for the American Legion World Series championship title in Shelby this weekend.

There will be a free concert at Field Day Park at Lake Wylie Friday evening. Live music starts at 6 p.m.

Visit Rock Hill for Art in the Alleys featuring local artists and makers.

The Charlotte Knights will step up to bat against the Memphis Redbirds this weekend at Truist Field. Stick around after the game for fireworks shows Friday and Saturday.

Every third Friday of the month Rock Hill hosts a Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park.

In Plaza Midwood, catch an outdoor movie at Midwood Park. Friday night’s film will be Wicked. The Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association will supply free popcorn, concessions, and games and music before the movie.

Want to learn how to line dance? At Lost Worlds Brewing, beginners and pros alike can take line dance lessons Friday night. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. with lessons and closes with an open dance floor at 9 p.m.

Start your Saturday with Pilates in the Park at Prosperity Village.

If you’re at Pride this weekend, check out the Pop-Up Reverse Room outside the Museum of Illusions.

Soak up some nature and sweet tunes at Stowe Conservancy for the Pickin’ on the Porch free concert on Saturday. This week’s featured artist will be John David Tice.

OMB will have a book fair at their south Charlotte biergarten Saturday afternoon. Grab a drink and shop literature from local vendors and authors.

The Native American Studies Center will have a Pop-Up Art Market in Lancaster on Saturday. Guests can meet Native American artists and shop their creations.

Beat the heat with VisArt Video and Shannon Park Pool with their Dive-in Theater Saturday night. Tickets for the family-friendly screening are available at the door, just bring a float.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Augusta Green Jackets all weekend at Atrium Health Ballpark.

An hour away from Charlotte, Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill is opening for the fall season Thursday.

