Your704 Guide to Charlotte Pride 2025

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s largest street festival returns this weekend in a new location to celebrate 25 years of Charlotte Pride, the nonprofit behind the festival.

Founded in 2000, Charlotte Pride presents and collaborates on programs and activities that empower and enrich the lives of the LGBTQ+ community in the Queen City.

The organization hosted the first Charlotte Pride Festival in 2001. This year, the festival will be held in a new, larger location — First Ward Park in Uptown instead of its previous home on South Tryon Street.

New location aside, the spirit of the festival will remain the same. The two-day festival will feature a variety of entertainers, musicians, vendors, art exhibits, community resources, and more.

Businesses and nonprofits around the city are hosting a number of events to keep the party going all weekend. From the iconic parade, to drag performances and dance parties, here is your guide to Charlotte Pride 2025.

The Festival

The Charlotte Pride Festival will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Pride Parade will start at 1 p.m. Sunday on North Tryon Street. The festival is free to attend.

Enjoy LGBTQ performing and fine arts groups at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City with Flourish: A Celebration of LGBTQ Arts and Culture. This event will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s also air-conditioned if you need a break from the heat.

The festival will include a youth and family zone both days from 12-6 p.m. with arts and crafts, resources, special speakers, and entertainers for the whole family.

Festivalgoers will also have access to a health fair to check up on personal health and wellness, get an HIV or STI test, and visit with wellness vendors. The health fair will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Support local artists and businesses at the Neighborhood Market. Visitors will find unique, handmade items from the community.

In addition to the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, Charlotte Black Pride will have a new stage and dance tent at the festival. Both stages will feature music and local entertainers.

Pregame Events

Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting a Pride Silent Disco Friday night with Time Out Youth.

Kickoff Pride on Saturday at the Mimosa Party at Victoria Yards.

Head to Ink n Ivy for the Candy Land Pre-Parade Drag Brunch starting at 10 Sunday morning.

All the Drag

See local drag performers compete for the crown at the Charlotte Pride Drag Pageant Thursday night at Chasers.

On Friday, catch the star of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and winner of the first season of Hot Haus, Fantasia Royale Gaga in a campy, high-energy drag show at Bar Argon in south Charlotte.

GAG!, a Raleigh-based LGBTQ dance party, is coming to Charlotte, starring Arrietty from RuPaul’s Drag Race, at The Fillmore Friday night.

The Vanity House will host two other drag brunch events at Ink n Ivy Saturday. One at 11 a.m. and a special performance by Fantasia Royale Gaga at 1 p.m.

Catch the Culture Shock Drag Brunch at NoDa Brewing Company Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Midtown Tavern, check out the Charlotte Pride Golden Gurls Drag Diner Saturday night.

Hitch a ride on Buff Faye’s Drag Queen Funny Bus Tour around the city on Sunday.

After Parties

Girls Room CLT is hosting their annual Pride festival dance party Saturday night at The Music Yard.

After the Uptown Festival on Saturday, Chasers is hosting a “NightShift: Radical Joy” dance party until 2 a.m.

Looking for a more relaxed atmosphere? Head to Sip City Market & Bottle Shop for the Southern Fried Gospel and Pride Day Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, featuring soulful performances from vocalists, rappers, poets, and more.

VIDEO: Faces of Pride: Love Stories

