Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug 22-24

The 2025 Mad Monster Expo will be held in Concord this weekend featuring top genre celebrities, a film festival, merchandise, and informative panels for horror fans. “The Exorcist” star Linda Blair, David Arquette, Corey Feldman, Kevin Durand, and Pam Grier are just some of the actors fans will get to meet at the event.

Crown Legacy FC will play Inter Miami CF II in Matthews Friday night.

Jason Aldean is stopping in Charlotte on his Full Throttle Tour. He’ll play PNC Music Pavilion Friday night.

The Red Clay Strays are slated to perform at Skyla Credit Union Friday evening.

The Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt will play Ovens Auditorium Friday night.

The 14th Annual Tour de Turns will take place Saturday at Carmel Road Park. The charity bicycle ride and walk benefits Nourish Up to help “turn the corner on local hunger.”

In Kings Mountain, celebrate 26 years of Carolina beach music at the NC Beach Blast Festival Saturday.

The largest pop-up market in Kannapolis is back this Saturday. Shop from over 100 vendors at Sunny’s Market at Atrium Health Ballpark. The first 700 guests will get a free tote bag.

The Charlotte Book Lovers Expo will take place at Ivory Baker Recreation Center in north Charlotte on Saturday. This free, family-friendly event will feature over 40 authors from all genres, author workshops, book signings, a kids activity room and more.

Wooden Robot’s 36th Street Market is back at their NoDa location. The monthly event will bring local artisans, live music, food trucks, and drinks to the community Saturday afternoon.

And at Common Market in South end, the deli and bar will host an Mini Market Saturday.

Falling in Reverse will rock PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

The ’90s rock band The Verve Pipe will also perform at Lost Worlds Brewing Saturday.

Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond will bring the sounds of the islands to the Queen City Saturday night at Ovens Auditorium.

Enjoy a night of Broadway showtunes with friends at Residency Music Experience: Musical Theater Party. Presented by Blumenthal Arts, the event will feature songs from iconic musicals, including “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “Rent,” and more.

Start your Sunday with a Vanity House Drag Brunch at Platform Sports Bar in South Charlotte.

Charlotte FC will face off against the New York Red Bulls Sunday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters will play at the Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby Sunday night.

The Round Table Game Show is a viral YouTube series where laughter is the enemy. Essentially if you laugh, you lose, and you can see it live Sunday night at The Fillmore.

