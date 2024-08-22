Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug. 23-25

CHARLOTTE — From outdoor movies and food festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Meet stars from popular television shows and horror movies, including “The Shield,” The Boys” and the “Saw” movie franchise, at the Mad Monster Expo happening from Friday through Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord.

Grab a blanket or chair and watch a free outdoor movie on Friday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill where “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” will be showing or at Harrisburg Park where “The Lion King” will be playing. On Saturday, you can see “The Marvels” at the Prosperity Village Food Truck and Movie Night at The Green.

Get your fill of food and fun at the Tacos ‘N Taps Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday. The event includes mariachi bands, lawn games, and a hot pepper eating contest.

Cheer on the home teams when Charlotte FC takes on the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, and the Carolina Ascent, the Queen City’s newest pro team, face Lexington SC on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and craft beer at the Cornelius Jazz Festival at Smithville Park on Saturday.

There will also be live music and food trucks at the Dallas Summer Concert Series and Cruise-In at the Town Square on Saturday.

Enjoy a day on the water while supporting a good cause at the 5th annual Bon Temps Paddle Battle on Saturday on Lake Wylie in Belmont. All experience levels are welcome and proceeds benefit the local nonprofits Gold Shield Foundation of North Carolina and Lucky Labs Rescue of Charlotte.

Support small local businesses at the Shop The Yard Pop-Up Market on Saturday at Victoria Yards in Uptown.

It’s the final weekend to take advantage of CLT Burger Week, which runs through Sunday. More than 20 restaurants are offering $7 specialty burgers during the promotion.

