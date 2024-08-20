Windy Hill Orchard opens for fall season

YORK, S.C. — Known for its apple cider doughnuts and hard ciders, Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill in York, South Carolina, is one of the area’s most popular fall destinations.

The orchard is now open for its 2024 season.

The farm stand is open for to-go purchases from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cider bar is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to see the schedule for activities and special events.

The orchard expects to begin picking season (pick-your-own apples) in September. Reservations are required for apple picking and are available through the orchard’s website here.

Please note that picking availability is subject to change depending on the weather, the number of customers, and the availability of ripe fruit. Click here for more information and updates on apple picking season.

For directions to the orchard, click here.

(WATCH: The heat is on at Puckerbutt Pepper Company)

Your704: Puckerbutt Pepper Company Your704: Puckerbutt Pepper Company

Cox Media Group