Meet stars from popular TV shows and horror movies at Mad Monster Expo

CONCORD, N.C. — Characters from popular television shows and movies will converge in Concord soon for the annual Mad Monster Expo, a three-day fan convention happening Aug. 23-25 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Stars from “The Shield,” “The Boys,” The Righteous Gemstones,” and the “Saw” movie franchise are among those scheduled to be at the event.

In addition to celebrity meet and greets, dozens of vendors will be selling collectibles and memorabilia, and there will be speaker panels and Q&A sessions.

Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include: Lisa and Louise Burns (“The Shining”), Michael Chiklis (“The Shield,” “Fantastic Four”), Chris Durand (“Halloween H20,” “Scream”), Walton Goggins (“The Righteous Gemstones,” “The Shield”), Jeff and Matt Hardy (The Hardy Boyz wrestlers), Laurie Holden (“The Shield,” “The Boys”), Bill Johnson (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” “Future Kill”), Kenny Johnson (“The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Jerry Lawler (WWE Hall of Fame), Tyler Mane (“X-Men,” “Deadpool and Wolverine”), James Marsters (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel”), Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes,” “Portals to Hell”), Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” “The Blob”), David Rees Snell (“The Shield,” “Major Crimes”), Anthony Starr (“The Boys,” “Banshee”), Michael St. Michaels (“The Greasy Strangler,” “The Video Dead”), and Katrina Weidman (“Portals to Hell,” “Travel the Dead”). Click here to see the full guest list.

Convention hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily passes start at $35. Three-day passes are also available for $80. Photo ops with celebrity guests need to be purchased separately from admission passes. All prices increase at the door.

Children age 12 and younger will be admitted for free with an adult.

For more information, click here.

VIDEO: True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

©2024 Cox Media Group