Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec 26-28

CHARLOTTE — Happy Holidays! The Queen City has plenty of festive activities to choose from this weekend. From Christmas to Kwanzaa and every celebration in between, here’s what’s going on near you.

Kwanzaa Charlotte is marking 38 years of local celebrations, and the festivities kick off Friday evening and last through Jan. 1. Events and programs, including an African Marketplace, will be held at Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church and the Movement School in Charlotte. Click here for a full lineup of activities.

Check out NASCAR’s Winter Break Programming for fun family-friendly activities this weekend. It’s open Friday through Tuesday in the Legends Room at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Stowe Park in Belmont has transformed into a winter wonderland for its Festival of Trees. Enjoy the festively decorated evergreens through the end of the month.

Enjoy the Christmas Light Extravaganza at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain before the season ends. Stroll through the park to see over a million lights in festive displays.

The 6th Annual Light the Knights Festival is in full swing with ice skating, snow tubing, holiday lights and more. Check it out at Truist Field select dates through Jan. 4.

Get tickets to the “Crossin’ The Line Comedy Show” at Members Only Tasting Room & Social Friday night.

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Gantt Saturday afternoon. This family-friendly event features a holiday marketplace, a Kwanzaa table presentation by Kwanzaa Charlotte to explore the holiday’s history and traditions, and plenty of activities including arts & crafts, family photos, and live music throughout the day.

Also on Saturday, Blush CLT is hosting a Queen City Kwanzaa R&B Fest and Day Party. The celebration starts at 1 p.m.

Congress the Band will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

Skiptown, a dog-friendly bar and park, is hosting a New Year’s Pawty Saturday to ring in 2026.

The Xtreme World Wrestlers are bringing their Winter Bash to Matthews Saturday night. The free event starts at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Beer Temple.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Don’t miss the VIP Tailgate before the game.

Come together for a Kwanzaa Celebrate & Create at Elegance Unveiled Event Studio in Indian Trail Sunday afternoon. This event is designed for the whole family.

Go ice skating at Founders Holiday Ice Rink in Rock Hill through Jan. 18.

