Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb 20-22

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is offering up a variety of activities for the entire family this weekend. From concerts to sports, shopping and more, here’s what’s happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Charlotte Hornets will play the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Joey Valence and Brae will perform at The Underground Friday night as part of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

Learn how to make sushi with a special Viva La Noche workshop at Pilot Brewing Friday night.

Comedian Zarna Garg will perform a stand up set at The Fillmore Friday night as part of her “Million Dollar Excuses” tour.

Suffolk Punch is having a “Heated Rivalry” Trivia Night Friday.

CLTFREESKATE is hosting a Skate Night at Seoul Food Mill District Friday night. This adults-only skate is free to attend. If you don’t have your own skates, $20 rentals will be available there.

Hit the dance floor at Rose Honky Tonk for a country EDM night.

An interactive dinosaur experience is back at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Check out Jurassic Quest all weekend.

Mad Monster Party Carolina 2026 will be held at Embassy Suites in Concord this weekend. This horror, Sci-Fi and fantasy-themed convention will bring celebrities and vendors together with fans to celebrate the genre.

Check out Cars and Coffee at Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday morning.

Shop from over 100 small shops and local vendors at The Camden Collective handmade market in South End Saturday.

Celebrate Black culture and community with a special Black History Month edition of For The Culture Food Truck Rodeo. It’ll be held Uptown near the Knight Theater Saturday.

Enjoy a massive bonfire at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord for the North Carolina Bonfire Winter Festival Saturday, featuring a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, games, s’mores stations and more.

Daniel Stowe Conservancy is hosting an indoor plant show Saturday evening in the Great Hall. Plant-lovers will celebrate all types of indoor plants, tropical or otherwise. Guests are invited to bring their own unique indoor plant to be entered into a competition judged by staff and horticulturalists.

Descendents, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls are slated to play The Fillmore Saturday for an evening of punk.

Sebastian Bach is performing at the Newton Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

Triple C Brewing Co. is hosting a free Emo Night Saturday.

The Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Ovens Auditorium Saturday night, featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Arnez J.

The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show will be held Sunday afternoon in the Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing Co.

The renowned comedian and clown Brincos Dieras will perform a set at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

The Dropkick Murphys are are coming to Charlotte as part of their St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Tour. They’ll perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

The alternative hip-hop artist Aries will perform at The Underground Sunday night.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC secures rising star Idan Toklomati with long-term contract

Charlotte FC secures rising star Idan Toklomati with long-term contract

©2024 Cox Media Group