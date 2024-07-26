Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 26-28

CHARLOTTE — From family-friendly shows to outdoor movies and sizzling concerts, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Grab your blanket or lawn chair and watch a free outdoor movie at Veterans Park in Huntersville on Friday.

Discovery Place Science will host its monthly party for big kids on Friday. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails, see a science show and explore the museum after hours during Science on the Rocks.

Enjoy a free family-family performance at Theatre on the Beach at Jetton Park in Cornelius on Friday and Saturday.

Music fans can get their fill of tunes this weekend. On Friday, Pam Tillis will perform at Village Park in Kannapolis, Brit Floyd will be at Ovens Auditorium, and Brett Young will be at the Carowinds Paladium. On Saturday, Brantley Gilbert will be at the Carowinds Paladium and New Kids on the Block will be at PNC Music Pavilion.

Pick sunflowers at Dover Vineyards in Concord on Saturday where you’ll find 10 different types of flowers plus live music and local wine.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday with free Hip-Hop and Jazz dance sessions on Saturday.

The Plaza Midwood summer block party series continues on Saturday on Central Avenue. Enjoy food, drinks, music, games, vendors, and other festivities.

Wear your black and blue and join the Carolina Panthers for Back Together Saturday at Bank of America Stadium where fans can enjoy performances from the TopCats, Purrcussion, the Black & Blue Crew, and Sir Purr.

It’s “Super Saturday” at ImaginOn in Uptown where families can enjoy storytelling, music, and other activities.

The Fort Mill Farmers & Artisans Market is going festive for its “Christmas in July” night market at Veterans Park on Saturday. Take photos with Santa and the Gingerbread Man, and enjoy holiday tunes and special themed treats.

Get your fill of craft brews and live music while supporting local families at the Craft Brewers for a Cause benefit at Suffolk Punch Brewing on Sunday. Proceeds from the event will go to the families of the first responders who were hurt on April 29 during a police shootout in east Charlotte.

Grab a bite from a food truck and watch “The Little Mermaid” under the stars at the Food Truck and Movie Night event at The Green at Prosperity Village on Saturday.

Enjoy music, art and culture at the Charlotte Peruvian Festival at Symphony Park on Sunday. There will be family-friendly entertainment, food, and local vendors.

It’s the last weekend to dine out on a deal during Charlotte Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday. This summer’s promotion features more than 100 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area offering three-course dining deals with prix fixe prices ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

