Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 31 - Aug 3

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers’ annual Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium this Friday, while Tame Impala is scheduled for two nights at the Spectrum Center. With festivals, markets and more, there’s tons to do this weekend. Here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Panthers’ annual Fan Fest returns to Charlotte Friday at Bank of America Stadium. Fans will get to see their favorite players practice, along with live performances and a fireworks show.

Catch a Queen’s Feast dining deal will they last. The Summer 2026 edition of Charlotte Restaurant Week ends Sunday. Dine at any of the 120+ participating restaurants in nine counties.

Enjoy live jazz by Vincent Ingala at Middle C Jazz Friday night.

This weekend at the Whitewater Center’s River Jam, Madison Hughes is set to take the stage Friday, followed by Jack Blocker Saturday night.

See “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” at Booth Playhouse this weekend.

Bring your pup to Paws & Pints at Brewers at 4001 Yancey Friday night. CLT Local will provide complimentary dog treats, and there will be deals on select brews throughout the night.

Immerse yourself in the magic of ancient Egypt through a virtual reality experience at Blume Studios this weekend. Guests will explore The Great Pyramid at “Horizon of Khufu.”

The Urban District Market is partnering with Gatito Night Market for Fiesta Friday. There will be Latin food trucks, drinks, music and dancing, as well as family-friendly games and activities.

Explore North Carolina’s musical heritage with live performances and conversations with local musicians and historians at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will have a book sale at SouthPark Regional Library Saturday. The sales are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join in on a Hot Dog Bar Crawl around Plaza Midwood Saturday.

Shop from over 100 local vendors at Front Porch market Saturday along Thrift Road in west Charlotte.

The NoDa Bizarre arts festival will be held Saturday with over 75 art vendors, live music, kids activities, food trucks and more.

Charlotte Crown will take on Savannah Steel Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum. Then on Sunday, the team will play the Jacksonville Waves at 2 p.m.

Dance the night away with iconic emo and pop-punk tunes at The Music Yard’s Emo Night Saturday.

NoDa Brewing is hosting a Charlotte FC Watch Party Saturday night. Watch the team face Chicago Fire FC and drink $5 Pitchside pilsners.

Tame Impala will be in Charlotte for two nights this weekend. It’s part of “The Deadbeat Tour.” There will be shows Saturday and Sunday at the Spectrum Center.

Hilary Duff is set to perform at Truliant Amphitheater Saturday night.

Hermanos Espinoza will also play Ovens Auditorium Saturday.

The Handcrafted Market is popping up along Camden Road Sunday.

Gemini Yoga will be at Thrift Pony’s South Tryon location Sunday morning. You can sign up here.

Watch a special screening of “The Princess Bride” with the star Cary Elwes himself at Ovens Auditorium Sunday afternoon.

Contemporary jazz pianist David Benoit will perform at Middle C Jazz Sunday night.

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