Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 21-23

CHARLOTTE — From summer festivals and concerts to fun at the ballpark, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Have a ball at Truist Field in Uptown when the Charlotte Knights take on the Gwinnett Stripers. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday and Saturday, and kids can run the bases following the game on Sunday.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are also playing at home this weekend taking on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark. They’ll have fireworks on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is Dino Day and Sensory-Friendly Day.

The city of Gastonia continues its free summer concert series on Friday. Eagles tribute band On The Border will play at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Roadshow will also perform a free show on Friday at the Freedom Drive Festival at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center. On Saturday, the symphony will perform another free community concert at Bailey Road Park in Cornelius. This performance will feature patriotic, classical, and pop songs and fireworks!

Watch a free outdoor movie on Friday at Village Park in Kannapolis where “Super Mario Brothers” will be shown or Pineville’s Lake Park where “Barbie” will be playing.

Rock Hill will host a special Juneteenth Edition of Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park. There will also be live music and a beer garden. Or celebrate Juneteenth at the Durag Festival on Friday and Saturday at Camp North End where you’ll find music, fashion, and food.

On Saturday, Historic Rosedale is hosting a Juneteenth event and the Concord-Cabarrus Juneteenth Celebration will held at Barber-Scotia College. Huntersville will also host a Juneteenth Celebration at the David B. Waymer Recreation Center on Sunday.

Other festivals taking place this weekend include:

The Fire Truck Festival at the North Carolina Transportation Museum on Saturday.

The E&A Puerto Rican Festival at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord on Saturday.

The Early Independence Day Celebration in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

The Monroe Latin Fest in Downtown Monroe on Sunday.

Channel your creative energy and check out Family Day at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Admission is free and there will be free family-friendly activities.

Celebrate Pride Month at the 7th annual Pride Bar Crawl in Uptown on Saturday. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Time Out Youth.

Explore local and regional history through the lens of genealogy and enjoy live music, dance, and other festivities at the Junion ‘24 event at Huntersville’s historic Cedar Grove on Saturday.

VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration in University City highlights African American culture

Juneteenth celebration in University City highlights African American culture





Cox Media Group