Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 26-28

CHARLOTTE — This weekend is packed with events: sports, music, comedy, and more. Highlights include World Cup screenings, inspiring author series, outdoor yoga, and concerts. If you’re looking for something to do, here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Watch the Charlotte Knights take on the Rochester Red Wings this weekend at Truist Field.

If you’re more of a soccer fan, catch all the World Cup action at these Charlotte spots:

The Harvey B. Gantt Center is kicking off a new featured author series this weekend. Hear from two visionary Black women storytellers, Angela Nissel and Kimberlé Crenshaw, Friday evening.

Start your weekend with an outdoor yoga class at Romare Bearden Park Friday.

Stand-up comedian Christopher Titus will make a stop at the Carolina Theatre for one night only Friday.

Alex Warren will perform at the Spectrum Center Friday night.

Hi-Wire Brewing in Charlotte is hosting an Aerial Pride Party Friday night.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will perform at McGuire Nuclear Station’s EnergyExplorium Friday night.

There will be a Reggaetón Party at The Underground Friday.

Dance along to a DJ set by Whethan at Blackbox Theater Friday night.

Support local authors at an Indie Book Fest at Rhino Market & Deli of West Morehead Street Saturday.

There will be a Caribbean Carnival Village and Concert at Victoria Yards Saturday.

Celebrate Pride in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph Saturday night.

Grab a blanket and your favorite snacks to enjoy a screening of “Back to the Future” in Fourth Ward Park.

Pablo Cruise is performing at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night, along with Atlanta Rhythm Section and Orleans.

Josiah and the Bonnevilles will make a stop at The Underground Saturday night for “The Redline North America Tour.”

Joe Jackson’s “The Hope and Fury Tour” is coming to the Knight Theater Saturday evening.

Lindsey Webster, a billboard chart-topping smooth jazz singer, will perform at Middle C Jazz this weekend.

Charlotte Vintage Market will pop up at two separate events this weekend. The first market will be held at Lenny Boy Brewing Saturday. Then on Sunday, they’re bringing the market to Optimist Hall.

This Sunday is Watermelon Day at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. There will be games, watermelon treats and activities for the whole family.

Honey Revenge and other bands will play as part of idobi’s Radio Summer School at The Fillmore Sunday night.

Comedian Matt Rife will perform at the Spectrum Center as part of the “Stay Golden World Tour” Sunday.

See TopOppGen at The Underground Sunday.

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