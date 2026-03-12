Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 13-15

CHARLOTTE — Ready to paint the town green this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? From the annual Uptown parade, to festivals, sports and concerts, the Queen City sure is lucky to have so many events to choose from. Here’s what’s happening near you:

Savor Charlotte is a three-week culinary festival, featuring exclusive chef-designed specials, deals, classes and more at some of Charlotte’s top restaurants. It kicked off Wednesday and runs through March 28.

The Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Bridgeport Islanders at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend.

The Queen Charlotte Carnival is back through March 22. Enjoy rides, fair food, games, shows and more at the Route 29 Pavilion in Concord.

Watch some major league table tennis at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend.

Downtown Kannapolis is kicking off St. Paddy’s Day weekend with the seventh annual Shamrock’N’Roll Festival at Old Armor Beer Company.

The Carolina Theatre is hosting a Women’s History Month Film Series this March. This weekend, they’ll be screening “A League of Their Own” and the live-action version of “Mulan.”

Head to The Fillmore for a night of R&B with All The Feels Friday night.

Gary Numan is slated to play The Underground Friday night.

The internationally acclaimed pianist Keiko Matsui will perform at Middle C Jazz this weekend. Get tickets here.

Uptown will be seeing green this weekend as the annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns Saturday. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is bringing its Reuben Fest back Saturday at both biergarten locations in LoSo and Ballantyne. The festival will feature several twists on the classic sandwich, live music and fresh brews.

Enjoy a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event in downtown Fort Mill with the Main Street Shamrock Jam.

Rich & Bennett’s 24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl is going down Saturday in Uptown and South End.

Celebrate the start of spring and St. Patrick’s Day with the Whitewater Center’s Green River Revival Saturday. Visit the website for a full list of activities planned for the day.

For those looking for a spookier St. Paddy’s experience, Monroe’s 13th Acre is opening early for a one-day haunted holiday event — Clover’s Cruse.

Downtown Matthews is also celebrating with a ShamROCK Concert Saturday evening.

Charlotte FC will play Inter Miami CF at Bank of America Stadium Saturday evening.

Dancing With The Stars: Live! is coming to Charlotte this weekend with two performances Saturday at Ovens Auditorium.

Sticky Fingers will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

The Big HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands is this Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum. Bands include Mississippi Valley, Talladega, Winston Salem State, Benedict, Elizabeth City State, Wilberforce, Florida A&M University, and the hometowns own Johnson C. Smith. Before the main event, there will also be a food truck festival and fan fest.

For the kids, follow the Leprechaun’s cluses in a St. Paddy’s-themed treasure hunt at Stevens Creek Nature Preserve this weekend.

The Annual Gaston Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held this weekend at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

Xaviersobased is set to perform at The Underground Sunday night.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Lady Like Music Showcase Sunday evening at Confluence in Cramerton.

