Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 27-29

CHARLOTTE — Baseball returns to the Queen City this weekend. Charlotte’s also kicking off Easter celebrations early with egg hunts and a themed train ride with the Easter Bunny. If that’s not for you, there’s plenty of outdoor markets, festivals and concerts to check out. Here’s what’s happening near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Charlotte Knight’s season opener is set for Friday against the Durham Bulls. It’s the first of a three-game series. Don’t miss Fan Fest ahead of the game at Truist Field.

Middle C Jazz presents “The Sound of Soul” with Quiana Parler and Charlton Singleton Friday night.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour 2026 Queen City Classic will take place at Hornet’s Nest Disc Golf Course in Charlotte this weekend.

Watch “Project Hail Mary” on the largest screen in the Carolinas at Discovery Place.

Savor Charlotte, a three-week culinary festival, continues with exclusive chef-designed specials, deals, classes and more at some of Charlotte’s top restaurants. It ends Saturday, so make a reservation while you can.

Sheryl Underwood, stand-up comedian and Emmy award-winning cohost of “The Talk” on CBS has multiple shows at The Comedy Zone slated for this weekend.

Visit the Easter Bunny and take a festive train ride on the Easter Bunny Express at the North Carolina Transportation Museum this weekend. There will also be themed snacks, face painting, crafts and more.

Speaking of Easter, the town of Belmont is hosting an egg hunt at Stowe Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop vintage, resale, collectibles, art and more at Uptown Flea at Victoria Yards on Saturday.

Head to downtown Concord Saturday for Art Walk, an all-day arts festival, featuring local artists, live music and more.

The Lake Norman Holi Festival of Colors will be held Saturday at the garden at Primal Brewing in Huntersville.

Catch a live improv comedy show at Charlotte Comedy Theater this weekend.

Shop vintage, resale, collectibles, art and more at Uptown Flea at Victoria Yards on Saturday.

Sanctuary Imports is hosting its 9th Anniversary Psychic Fair this Saturday at their Plaza Midwood store.

The Arts+ Spring Festival will be held at their Community Campus Saturday afternoon with interactive music and visual art activities.

Grab your cowboy boots for Lost World Brewing’s Country Music Fest Saturday in Cornelius.

The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour is in Charlotte Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

There will be a Glow in the Dark Festival and Easter Egg Hunt at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center Saturday night.

MxPx is playing the Fillmore Saturday night alongside The Ataris.

The Las Vegas-based musician WITCHZ will perform at The Underground Saturday night as part of the “Enter Afterlife World Tour.”

Check out CRAFT Fest at Petty Thieves Brewery this weekend. The two-day annual fundraising event features local vendors, an art show, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

VIDEO: Charlotte Knights kick off season under new manager

Charlotte Knights kick off season under new manager

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