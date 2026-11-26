CHARLOTTE — Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what’s going on near you this holiday weekend:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Check out Ballantyne’s Backyard for the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular this weekend.

Speedway Christmas is back. It’s the largest drive-thru holiday light show in the Southeast and features more than 5 million lights circling the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Uptown’s holiday wonderland returns this weekend with the Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field. Guests will enjoy a twinkling light show, winter activities, a holiday market and more.

Celebrate the holiday season and shop from Black-owned businesses at the Museum Store Market at the Gantt Center this weekend.

Ring in the official start of the Christmas season at Blowing Rock’s annual Christmas in the Park & Lighting of the Town celebration Friday. Visit Santa, enjoy live music and watch the town light up when the sun goes down.

Support small businesses at Cabarrus County’s 5th Annual Christmas Extravaganza.

Watch the Charlotte Checkers face off against the Hershey Bears Friday and Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Shop from over 100 vintage and handmade vendors at VTGCLT Pop at Camp North End weekends though Dec. 8. Then, the market will be open daily through Dec. 23.

The Tar Heels will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers Friday night in the Dick Vitale Invitational.

Take a trip on The Polar Express Train Ride at the North Carolina Transportation Museum this weekend.

See Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in concert this weekend as the Charlotte Symphony performs the score live alongside the movie.

Go ice skating, do some holiday shopping and sip a hot seasonal beverage at Camp North Pole this weekend.

Atlanta-based rapper Noodah05 will play The Underground Friday night.

Shop small in Belmont this weekend. Make a purchase at a participating downtown business and you’ll earn one raffle ticket for every $25 you spend. Then, 20 winners will be randomly selected to win a $100 gift card to a Downtown Belmont business of their choice.

WinterFest also returns to Carowinds this weekend for select dates through Jan. 3. Enjoy festive lights, live entertainment and more.

Head to Village Park in Kannapolis for the Celebration of Lights. With impressive light displays, visits with Santa and rides on the Winterland Express train, the festival runs through December 30.

Pouya is set to bring “The Foreverglades Tour” to The Fillmore Friday night.

Stevens Creek Nature Center is hosting a Turkey Trot Fun Run this Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Head to the Carolina Culture Food Festival at University Boardwalk Saturday for food trucks, drinks, a vendor marketplace and more.

The Blowing Rock Christmas Parade will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.

Charlotte FC plays Chicago Fire FC Saturday in the MLS Playoffs at Bank of America Stadium.

Enjoy a German-inspired Christmas market at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery weekends through Dec. 20.

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center Saturday evening.

Syd brings the “Beard Tour” to Charlotte Saturday night at The Fillmore.

Celebrate Christmas at the Carolina Theatre, starting Saturday night with “Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite.” Enjoy a concert featuring the Blackhawk Quintet with vocalist Dawn Anthony.

Head to the Lincolnton Christmas Parade Sunday evening in historic downtown. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Decades”

Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, and Michael W. Smith will come together for an evening of holiday music and celebration Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Derek Hough will be in town at Ovens Auditorium for “Dance For The Holidays.”

Hunxho will perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

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