CHARLOTTE — The father of the 17-year-old assaulted by now-former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Malcolm Joseph is calling on CMPD to improve training, oversight and supervision policies after the department released footage of Joseph pushing his son off his bike. Joseph resigned after the incident. He pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge.

“It was portrayed to us as a shove,” the teen’s father said. “It wasn’t until I saw the body cam footage for the first time that I realized that this was outrageous.”

Joseph was working another call when he saw a group of teens who were riding bikes through Uptown Charlotte. He drove after them and pushed the teenager off his bike and accused him of doing wheelies through traffic. But the teen says he wasn’t doing that. Police described the teen’s injuries as minor. But his dad says they were more significant than that, which included suffering his third concussion in eight months.

“He’s got sensitivity to light,” h,e said. “He’s got some brain fog and he has difficulty focusing and concentrating.”

The teen’s father questions whether CMPD would have known about any of this if not for his son reporting it. He couldn’t believe Officer Joseph’s interaction with another officer after the assault.

“I caught one of them (expletive),” Joseph said. “I caught one of them (expletive) … pushed him off his bike.”

The other officer responded: “I knew as soon as you turned around, something gone happen. He was like, ‘Oh, you have a good night, officer.’ I was like, ‘Bro, get out of here.’”

“I pushed that (expletive) right off his (expletive) bike, now he back here,” Joseph responded.

The other officer then told Joseph she was still recording. He responded that he didn’t care.

“I firmly believe that if my son had not called 911 and filed a police report on his own after that incident, that Malcolm Joseph would still be a member of CMPD,” the teen’s father said.

He wants CMPD to review its policies and training efforts.

“I can understand if my son was posing a threat that the officer could have used that level of violence, but again, he was not fleeing,” he said. “He was not asked to stop. He was not asked to surrender. He was not disobeying or ignoring any commands. There were no commands that were given. It was just an open door from the officer. Immediately runs over to my son and shoves him off the bike.”

Joseph’s law enforcement certification is listed as inactive. If he complies with conditions set by the court, his charge can be dismissed in the coming months.

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