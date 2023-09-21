Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 22-24

CHARLOTTE — From cultural festivals to outdoor movies and concerts, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The 59th annual Festival in the Park will bring three days of music, art and family-friendly entertainment to Freedom Park from Friday through Sunday. The event features hundreds of visual and performing artists, food vendors, and rides and games.

Have high-octane fun at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway this weekend.

Get your fill of German food and brews at Mecktoberfest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. Festivities will take place Friday through Sunday.

On Saturday, watch a movie under the stars at Wilmore Centennial Park in South End where “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be shown, or at the Green at Prosperity Village where “Family Camp” will be playing.

Experience colorful cultures on display at one of these events:

- The 27th annual Festival of India at Belk Theater on Saturday.

- The 33rd annual Latin American Festival at The Amp Ballantyne on Saturday.

- The 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas at Truist Field on Saturday.

- Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day at the Billy Graham Library on Saturday.

- The 10th annual Union County Heritage Festival at the Agriculture and Event Center in Monroe on Saturday.

- The Serb Fest at the St. Simeon Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday.

- Festival Latinamericano at Wow Supermarket in Gastonia on Sunday.

- The CIAO Italia Matthews at Stumptown Park on Sunday.

Grab a ticket fast to see Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer. Tickets are limited and some time slots are already sold out, but if you can’t get tickets for this weekend, Thomas and friends will be back next weekend.

Enjoy live music, carnival games and rides and food trucks at Huntersville Hay Days, A Celebration of 150 Years happening at Huntersville Athletic Park on Saturday.

Pack a picnic and enjoy a free, family-friendly production of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like” It at The Barn in the McAlpines Center. Performances are held on Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 – Oct. 15.

Get moving for a good cause on Saturday at the Komen Charlotte More Than Pink Walk at Symphony Park or the Charlotte ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk at Armored Cow Brewing.

Snap a pic with an alpaca at the National Alpaca Farm Days event at the Good Karma Ranch in Iron Station on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out a free community concert with the Charlotte Symphony on Sunday at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Shop for treasures from more than 30 vendors at the Charlotte Vintage Market at Optimist Hall on Sunday.

Ready for a road trip? Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” can check out the Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy this weekend.

Ongoing happenings

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is underway, bringing more than 200 events across multiple genres to different venues in Uptown and Ballantyne through Oct. 1. Events happening this weekend include the Tosco Music World Rhythms show on Friday, Tablao Flamenco on Friday and Saturday, and “Sincerely, Charlotte: A Love Letter to Old Charlotte” on Sunday. Click here for more details on the festival.

Have a screaming good time as you navigate through haunted mazes and scare zones when Carowinds transforms into the terrifying SCarowinds, one of the largest Halloween events in the Carolinas. SCarowinds is open on select nights through Oct. 29.

Get lost in fun at the Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill, which runs through Oct. 28.

VIDEO: New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill

New brewery brings Caribbean vibes to Mint Hill

Cox Media Group