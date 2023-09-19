Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular set to light up Ballantyne in December

CHARLOTTE — For the second year, Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for the holiday season. The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular walk-thru experience is set to return from Dec. 8-30.

The outdoor walking trail will feature more than 1 million lights, larger-than-life festive scenes, dozens of oversized snow globes, and hundreds of decorated trees. In addition, there will be appearances from Santa every night through Dec. 23, ballerinas and other performers on select nights, a holiday village featuring boutiques and shops, and a rotating roster of food trucks offering seasonal fare. Other attractions include the Alpine Avalanche Snow Tube Slide.

Organizers say the show area will be expanded by 40% this year, and all pathways will be concrete, decked, or gravel, making it more accessible for strollers and wheelchairs.

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $10 per person for Monday through Thursday, and $15 for Friday through Sunday. Children ages 3 and older will need a ticket.

VIP tickets are also available and cost $39.

A special preview night “Grand Lighting Celebration” will be held on Dec. 7 to benefit the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation. Tickets for this event cost $30.

Ballantyne’s Backyard is at 11611 N. Community House Road. For more information go to ncholidaylights.com.

