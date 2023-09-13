Festival in the Park offers 98-acres of family-friendly entertainment

CHARLOTTE — A longtime Charlotte tradition is set to return this month. The 59th annual Festival in the Park will bring three days of music, art and family-friendly entertainment to Freedom Park from Sept. 22-24.

The event will feature a diverse offering of more than 700 visual and performing artists. In addition, there will be amusement rides and attractions, and more than 40 food vendors offering everything from bratwursts and barbecue to falafel and funnel cakes.

Festival hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

Street parking near the festival is very limited. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft with recommended drop-off points at 2435 Cumberland Ave. or 1600 Princeton Ave. Limited parking will be available for $10 at Atrium Health Myers Park, which is directly across from the Freedom Park entrance in the 1900 block of East Boulevard.

For more information, go to festivalinthepark.org.

