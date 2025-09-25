Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept 26-28

CHARLOTTE — The festivities continue all across the Charlotte region this weekend. From cultural celebrations to music festivals and art exhibitions, the city is teeming with fun events for all ages. Here’s what’s happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The 17th Charlotte Film Festival kicked off at the Independent Picture House Tuesday and will run through the weekend, showcasing over 130 films from 21 countries. The festival opened with the Charlotte premiere of ROOFMAN, the bizarre local crime story of Jeffrey Manchester, the convicted robber who escaped prison and hid for months inside a Toys “R” Us on East Independence Boulevard.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival continues with citywide cultural celebrations all month long.

Breakaway Music Festival in Concord starts Friday, bringing global EDM talent to the Queen City.

Check out Festival Biergarten in Uptown this weekend for draft beers, food, art, and activities for all ages.

Jeremy Zucker is playing at The Underground Friday night as part of his “Welcome to the Garden State” tour.

Lady Like Festival takes place Friday at Arts Plus, celebrating the femme experience with live music, dance, art, wellness, and community.

Conan Gray will perform at PNC Music Pavilion Friday night.

The Festival of Lebanon will take place Friday and Saturday at St. Matthews Gym. Attendees will enjoy Lebanese food, music, dancing, and other family-friendly activities.

Marc Rebillet will perform at The Fillmore Friday night.

The Ehrlich Brothers are bringing mind-blowing illusions and pyrotechnics to Ovens Auditorium Friday night.

The 12th annual Charlotte African American Festival returns Saturday at the Carole Hoefener Center in Uptown. The free event will feature food, music, dancing and more to celebrate the heritage and accomplishments of African Americans.

Celebrate the start of fall at the 4th annual Catawba Fest in Tega Cay Saturday. The festival will feature live entertainment, a children’s entrepreneur market, shopping, food, a golf cart show, and more.

Charlotte FC will face off against CF Montréal Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Mint Hill is hosting its annual Autumn Jubilee Saturday at the Carl J. McEwen Historic Village. This year’s festival features crafts, historic demonstrations, and an exhibition of quilts throughout the village.

The UNC Charlotte International Festival will celebrate the cultures of over 35 nations Saturday through dance performances, a “Parade of Nations,” and more.

Mount Holly’s Muddy River Fall Festival will take place Saturday at Muddy River Distillery.

Downtown Concord is hosting its International Festival Saturday afternoon with performances, arts and crafts, food and cultural education.

Pickle lovers, this one’s for you. Hi-Wire Brewing in Charlotte is hosting a Pickle Palooza Saturday in honor of their latest brew — the Wickles Pickle Sour. Guests can try pickle flights, pickle-inspired cocktails, participate in a pickle eating competition and get free pickle swag.

In Cornelius, the fall edition of the ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival is back Saturday. Enjoy live music, local art, brews, food, and activities for all ages.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Compare Foods on Milton Road Saturday afternoon. The event features food, cultural performances, and more.

Lost Worlds Brewing is kicking off its second weekend of Oktoberfest at the Met Saturday.

Goose is making a stop on their 2025 fall tour at PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Wow Supermarket is hosting its Festival Latino Sunday in Gastonia with live performances, food, and more.

The Guild of Charlotte Artists is holding a pop-up market at the Mint Museum of Art Randolph Sunday afternoon. Work from over 70 artists will be on display.

Sugar Creek Brewing is hosting a Plant Swap & Shop Sunday afternoon.

The Cornelius Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 25th annual All American Dog Show Sunday at Robbins Park.

Charlotte Yarn is partnering with Town Brewing Co. for a Sip and Stitch event Sunday afternoon. Crafters can come together to work on their knitting, crochet, and other fiber arts projects over drinks.

Celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days at Good Karma Ranch in Iron Station this weekend. Guests will get to take photos, meet, and feed the alpacas.

BunnaB is set to perform at The Underground Sunday night.

VIDEO: ‘Roofman’ movie starring Channing Tatum premieres in Charlotte

'Roofman' movie starring Channing Tatum premieres in Charlotte

