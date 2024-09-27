Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 27-29

CHARLOTTE — We’ve gotten a lot of rain in the Charlotte area over the past few days and there’s a chance we’ll see a little more in some places this weekend, so we’ve listed several indoor options as well as some outdoor events if you’re looking for something fun to do. We’ve included links to each event listed, so please check for last-minute weather updates before you go .

See breathtaking views of Earth and gain a unique perspective into the daily life of astronauts at “Space Explorers: The Infinite,” an immersive experience that recently opened at The Iron District near Bank of America Stadium.

Glide Brewery is kicking off three weekends of Oktoberfest with keg tapping, stein holding contests, and lots of German beer. Other places celebrating Oktoberfest include Old Armor Beer Company (Friday through Sunday), Sycamore Brewing (Friday through Sunday), Pilot Brewing (Saturday), and Primal Brewing in Belmont and Huntersville (Saturday).

Follow the yellow brick road! Fans of “The Wizard of Oz” will want to check out CharlOz Fest, which will feature various events throughout the weekend at Knight Theater, ImaginOn, UNC Charlotte, and The Market at 7th Street. In collaboration with CharlOz, the Charlotte Symphony will present the beloved film in concert at Belk Theater on Friday and Saturday.

The Symphony will then perform on Sunday at the Charlotte Museum of History to celebrate the opening of the new exhibit “Open Wide the Door, The Story of Mary Cardwell Dawson and the National Negro Opera Company.” The museum will also celebrate Costa Rica’s Independence Day on Sunday.

Get ready to laugh out loud when Andrew Santino brings his standup show to Knight Theater on Friday and Joe Dombrowski performs at the Comedy Zone on Friday and Saturday.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival will host the Southern Guitar Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Stage Door Theater in Uptown.

Enjoy an afternoon of tastings and tunes at the Wine and Food Festival at Symphony Park on Saturday.

Other festivals that are scheduled to take place include:

- The Breakaway Music Festival at zMAX Dragway on Friday and Saturday.

- The 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas at Truist Field on Saturday.

- The ‘Tawba Walk Arts and Music Festival on Oak Street in Cornelius on Saturday.

- The Old Town Fall Festival at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Saturday.

- The Town of Cramerton Arbor Day Celebration at Goat Island on Saturday.

- The Autumn Jubilee at Carl J. McEwen Historic Village in Mint Hill on Saturday.

- The Mountain Island Lake Centennial Celebration at Quest Nature Center on Saturday.

- The Monarch Celebration at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve on Saturday.

- The Ciao Italia Matthews at Stumptown Park on Sunday.

- The Autumn Celebration at the Union Exchange in Monroe on Sunday.

On Sunday, break out your black and blue and cheer on the Carolina Panthers when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will honor recent Hall of Fame inductee Julius Peppers at the game.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

