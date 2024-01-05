Best places for indoor fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the temperature drops, you don’t have to worry about catching the winter blues with this list of places where you can go to have a little fun indoors.

10 Park Lanes — Not only can you show off your bowling skills, you can also enjoy gourmet food at this spot. There’s also ping-pong, cornhole and indoor bocce. 1700 Montford Drive.

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art — Art enthusiasts will be inspired by the collections and exhibits on display. The exhibition “Alyson Shotz: Coalescence” is currently on view. 420 South Tryon St.

Discovery Place Science — Watch an IMAX movie, stroll through an exotic rainforest on a swinging bridge or see a smorgasbord of science experiments at one of the live shows. 301 North Tryon St.

District 57 — This “post-apocalyptic” entertainment center is part game room and part escape room. It features a 30-room obstacle course, a new laser tag arena, plus arcade games and a self-serve bar for adults. On Friday and Saturday after 7 p.m., all visitors must be at least 16 years old. 1526-B Alleghany St.

Extreme Ice Center — Test your skating skills at one of the coolest spots in town. Scooters are also available for smaller children who could use a little help on the ice. 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail.

Frankie’s Fun Park — In addition to its outdoor attractions, Frankie’s features 24 bowling lanes, arcade games, indoor bumper cars, laser tag and virtual reality games. 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive, Huntersville.

Inner Peaks — No matter your experience level or what the weather outside is doing, you can go rock climbing at your choice of two locations. 2220 South Tryon Street and 10715 Independence Pointe Parkway, Matthews.

NASCAR Hall of Fame — This may be the only museum that requires a seatbelt! Test your driving skills on a racing simulator or see how fast you can perform a pit stop. This high-tech Hall of Fame is designed to entertain and educate race fans and non-fans alike. 400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sea Life Aquarium — Dive under the sea and come nose-to-nose with thousands of creatures including sharks, stingrays and sea turtles. There’s also an interactive touch pool if you feel like touching a sea star, crab or urchin. Concord Mills Mall, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Entrance 7.

Sky Zone — What could be more fun than trampoline dodgeball? In addition to trampolines, there’s a Ninja Warrior Course, climbing wall and toddler zone. 7325 Smith Corners Blvd., and 10200 Centrum Parkway in Pineville.

Victory Lane Karting — There’s more than meets the eye here. Not only can you satisfy your need for speed on the indoor go-kart track, but there’s also a bowling alley, ax throwing and a restaurant. 2330 Tipton Drive.

