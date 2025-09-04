Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept 5-7

CHARLOTTE — Looking for something fun to do? From festivals, to concerts, to sports, there’s so much to celebrate this weekend in and around the Queen City.

The Yiasou Greek Festival is back this weekend with cultural exhibits, authentic Greek cuisine, entertainment, and more. The festival began in 1978 and has grown into one of Charlotte’s most popular events. It’ll take place outside the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Dilworth.

Downtown Hickory kicks off its fall edition of Sails Original Music Series Friday night with a free concert by Psychedelic Surf Country.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host the second annual Hornets Nest Auto Fest Thursday through Saturday featuring classic car parts, memorabilia and more.

The Charlotte Knights will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Truist Field all weekend.

Looking for some laughs? Jim Norton will perform a comedy set at The Underground Friday night.

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werq The World Tour” is making a stop in Charlotte Friday night at Ovens Auditorium.

The Cabarrus County Fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 13.

Arts+ is hosting a free Fall Festival Saturday afternoon with interactive music and visual art activities at their community campus on The Plaza.

Kick off your weekend with free yoga at Sycamore Taproom Saturday morning. All levels are welcome. Brunch and drinks will be available after the class.

In the foothills, check out the nationally recognized Sculpture Celebration at Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir. Sculptors from across the country will come together to showcase their work and compete for the chance to win $11,000 in this annual event. Guests can stroll around the park enjoying the artwork, as well as live music and food trucks.

Big Wild will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night at The Fillmore.

The Gastonia Ghost Peppers will play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for Charlotte Checkers Night at CaroMont Health Park Saturday night.

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are set to play PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Want to find out if the oldest surviving store in North Carolina is haunted? Go on a ghost hunt led by Charlotte Area Paranormal Society at the Hugh Torance House and Store in Huntersville.

Edén Muñoz will perform at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

Calling all dancing queens! The ABBA-inspired disco dance party, Gimme Gimme Disco, hits Charlotte Saturday night at The Underground.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is back bringing local and international artists together to celebrate Charlotte’s rich cultural diversity. The festival includes several events throughout the month of September. This Sunday is the El Grito Festival, showcasing all the celebrations of Mexican Independence Day.

The Ohio-based bluegrass band, Caamp, will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday night.

Downtown Jazz Jam will be held Sunday evening at The Power Hours in Rock Hill.

Resident Culture is teaming up with Time Out Youth for a pay-what-you-can family meal at their Plaza Midwood location Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ youth across the Carolinas. This weekend’s theme is dumplings.

