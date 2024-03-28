Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE — From spring festivals and Easter events to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Grab a chair and head to Camp North End for the last weekend of its free indoor movie series. On Friday, the Be Kind, Rewind series will feature “There’s Something About Mary,” and on Saturday, the VHS: Vintage Horror series will show “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Get your fill of craft brews and good times at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s 15th anniversary celebration. Weekend festivities include live music, brewery tours, a ceremonial barrel tapping, and on Sunday there will be Easter egg hunts.

Charlotte Shout starts Friday and runs through April 14 in Uptown. The annual festival will feature more than 200 art installations, performances, and events, with most free to attend.

Cruise on a coaster and enjoy dozens of other rides and classic games at the Charlotte Fair, which is open through Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday and the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Have an egg-citing day at the Easter egg hunt at Birkdale Village on Saturday. There will be two hunts organized by age groups and the Easter Bunny will be there for photos.

Other Easter events happening include the Easter Bunny Express at the North Carolina Transportation Museum on Friday and Saturday, Belmont’s Easter egg hunt at Stowe Park on Saturday, and the Bunny Run 5K and Festival in Concord on Saturday.

>> Click here to see our egg-cellent list of Easter events

Need some fresh-cut flowers to brighten up your house? It’s tulip season at Howard Family Farms in Harmony and you can pick your own this weekend.

If you’re thinking about adding a 4-legged friend to your family, head to Fonta Flora Brewery at Optimist Hall on Saturday for the Pup and Pints event. Billie’s Buddies will be there with adoptable dogs.

Charlotte FC and the Carolina Hurricanes are teaming up on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium when the Crown takes on Cincinnati. Enjoy special appearances by the Canes mascot Stormy plus other surprises.

Sip and sample from over 75 wines and 20 local craft brews at the South End Wine and Hops Festival at Lenny Boy Brewing on Saturday.

Enjoy some good food for a good cause at the Harrisburg Bar-Ba-Brew at the Harrisburg Town Center on Saturday. There will be live music, vendors, and a kids’ zone, and the money raised will benefit the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

It’s the last weekend that Broadway fans can see 10-time Tony Award winner “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” Performances run through Sunday at Belk Theater.

Ready for a road trip? The Biltmore in Asheville is hosting an exhibition that features the work of globally renowned artist Dale Chihuly this spring.

VIDEO: Uptown road closures during Charlotte Shout

Charlotte Shout Road Closures





Cox Media Group