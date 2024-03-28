70-acre off-leash dog park opens at Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center has always been a dog-friendly destination for pet owners offering trails, lakes, and woods to explore, but this weekend the facility is taking it to a new level.

On Saturday, the center will open “Off Leash” — 70 acres where canines can enjoy the outdoor experiences without restraint.

The Off Leash area features a pebble beach, dock, and dog wash station. Visitors can hike, walk, and run along the 1.5-mile “Lake Loop” trail, which runs along the area’s chain of lakes. There is also plenty of open space and wooded areas for guests and their dogs to spread out from others, play fetch, and practice training exercises.

The newly constructed Barley House food and retail outpost is also in the Off Leash area.

Know before you go:

Dogs must be at least 4 months old, vaccinated, and have on a collar with an identifying tag to enter the Off Leash area.

Pet owners can access the area by purchasing a $10 single activity pass, a $20 monthly Off Leash pass, or a $149 annual pass. (The annual pass includes access to all Whitewater activities, including rafting, climbing, and ziplines for one year.)

Visitors must purchase one pass per dog, and there is a maximum of three dogs per person. Annual passholders can add an extra dog to their pass for $50 per pet.

Passes must be purchased onsite.

There is no cost to enter Off Leash without a dog.

