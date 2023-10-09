Biltmore to host Dale Chihuly exhibition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Biltmore will host an exhibition that features the work of globally renowned artist Dale Chihuly next spring.

“Chihuly at Biltmore” opens on March 25, 2024, and runs through Jan. 5, 2025. The display will offer an intimate gallery experience at the estate’s exhibit center, Amherst at Deerpark.

The exhibition is curated for Biltmore and will feature pedestal works, “Drawings,” and large-scale installations of “Chandeliers,” “Towers,” “Mille Fiori,” and “Neon,” showcasing Chihuly’s artistic process and influences.

In addition to the gallery exhibition inside Amherst at Deerpark, a large-scale installation will be presented at the front of Biltmore House. Guests may also experience Chihuly’s “Iris Gold and Garnet Chandelier” in the estate’s permanent collection, now on view in Biltmore Winery.

This will be the first time Biltmore has hosted a Chihuly exhibition since 2018, when art installations were placed throughout the estate’s historic gardens, the front lawn of Biltmore House and Antler Hill Village.

Admission tickets to Chihuly at Biltmore are now available at biltmore.com.

