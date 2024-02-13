Youth inmates take over pod at juvenile facility in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are investigating an uprising at a juvenile facility in Cabarrus County.

It happened Monday night at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord.

Five youth inmates took over a pod from staff members, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. They said the inmates armed themselves with broken items from inside and a pair of shackles.

The sheriff’s office and Concord police were called in to assist with a riot situation.

Deputies said after an overwhelming law enforcement presence, the youth inmates voluntarily settled down and locked down without any further issues, use of force, or injury.

It’s the second incident at the facility in the last week. On Friday, Channel 9 learned a staff member was charged with assault by strangulation.

