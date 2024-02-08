Correctional worker accused of strangling juvenile at local facility

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A staff member at a Cabarrus County juvenile correctional facility is accused of assaulting an inmate.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was assaulted on Wednesday at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center.

Deputies said Dana Lassiter, who has worked there since 2017, has been charged with assault by strangulation.

Lassiter was given a $5,000 bond and was taken to the Cabarrus County jail.

