Most expensive homes for sale in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Jacksonville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1 Burton Pl, Jacksonville
- Price: $1,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,056
- Price per square foot: $385
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 173 days
#2. 187 Country Squire Ln, Jacksonville
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,519
- Price per square foot: $230
- Lot size: 5.9 acres
- Days on market: 102 days
#3. 310 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $1,150,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $216
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 530 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 119 Hawkins Lndg, Jacksonville
- Price: $920,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,479
- Price per square foot: $205
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
#5. 406 Carmen Ave, Jacksonville
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,141
- Price per square foot: $254
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 112 days
#6. 305 Harvest Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $735,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,250
- Price per square foot: $172
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 211 days (-$13,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 124 Iverleigh Ln, Jacksonville
- Price: $724,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,759
- Price per square foot: $152
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 159 days
#8. 101 Grimsby Pl, Jacksonville
- Price: $699,750
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,024
- Price per square foot: $139
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 106 days
#9. 305 Anne St, Jacksonville
- Price: $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,214
- Price per square foot: $304
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 237 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 229 Treehaven Ln, Jacksonville
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,935
- Price per square foot: $212
- Lot size: 7.3 acres
- Days on market: 6 days
