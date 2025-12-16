Most expensive homes for sale in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Jacksonville, North Carolina listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1 Burton Pl, Jacksonville

- Price: $1,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,056

- Price per square foot: $385

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 173 days

#2. 187 Country Squire Ln, Jacksonville

- Price: $1,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,519

- Price per square foot: $230

- Lot size: 5.9 acres

- Days on market: 102 days

#3. 310 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $1,150,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,300

- Price per square foot: $216

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 530 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 119 Hawkins Lndg, Jacksonville

- Price: $920,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,479

- Price per square foot: $205

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

#5. 406 Carmen Ave, Jacksonville

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,141

- Price per square foot: $254

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 112 days

#6. 305 Harvest Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $735,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,250

- Price per square foot: $172

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 211 days (-$13,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 124 Iverleigh Ln, Jacksonville

- Price: $724,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,759

- Price per square foot: $152

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 159 days

#8. 101 Grimsby Pl, Jacksonville

- Price: $699,750

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,024

- Price per square foot: $139

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 106 days

#9. 305 Anne St, Jacksonville

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,214

- Price per square foot: $304

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 237 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 229 Treehaven Ln, Jacksonville

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,935

- Price per square foot: $212

- Lot size: 7.3 acres

- Days on market: 6 days

