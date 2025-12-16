Most expensive homes for sale in New Bern

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in New Bern listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 106 Allen Dr, New Bern

- Price: $4,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,005

- Price per square foot: $699

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 186 days

#2. 103 Brigadoon Ct, New Bern

- Price: $2,690,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 10,096

- Price per square foot: $266

- Lot size: 3.6 acres

- Days on market: 186 days (-$160,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 810 Madam Moores Ln, New Bern

- Price: $1,999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $591

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 35 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 215 Pollock St, New Bern

- Price: $1,750,000

- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,925

- Price per square foot: $196

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 110 days

#5. 222 Drake Lndg, New Bern

- Price: $1,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,889

- Price per square foot: $296

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 81 days

#6. 240 Drake Lndg, New Bern

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,900

- Price per square foot: $181

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 172 days (-$139,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 5514 Gondolier Dr, New Bern

- Price: $1,177,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,501

- Price per square foot: $336

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 130 days

#8. 4021 Arbor Green /4209/4211/4301 Way Unit 4021/4023, New Bern

- Price: $1,075,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,351

- Price per square foot: $795

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#9. 210 New St, New Bern

- Price: $1,050,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,851

- Price per square foot: $216

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 100 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 259 W Rock Creek Rd, New Bern

- Price: $998,894

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,668

- Price per square foot: $272

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

