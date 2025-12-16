Most expensive homes for sale in New Bern

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in New Bern listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 106 Allen Dr, New Bern
- Price: $4,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,005
- Price per square foot: $699
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 186 days
#2. 103 Brigadoon Ct, New Bern
- Price: $2,690,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 10,096
- Price per square foot: $266
- Lot size: 3.6 acres
- Days on market: 186 days (-$160,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 810 Madam Moores Ln, New Bern
- Price: $1,999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $591
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 35 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 215 Pollock St, New Bern
- Price: $1,750,000
- 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,925
- Price per square foot: $196
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
#5. 222 Drake Lndg, New Bern
- Price: $1,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,889
- Price per square foot: $296
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 81 days
#6. 240 Drake Lndg, New Bern
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,900
- Price per square foot: $181
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 172 days (-$139,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 5514 Gondolier Dr, New Bern
- Price: $1,177,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,501
- Price per square foot: $336
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 130 days
#8. 4021 Arbor Green /4209/4211/4301 Way Unit 4021/4023, New Bern
- Price: $1,075,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,351
- Price per square foot: $795
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#9. 210 New St, New Bern
- Price: $1,050,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,851
- Price per square foot: $216
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 100 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 259 W Rock Creek Rd, New Bern
- Price: $998,894
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,668
- Price per square foot: $272
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
