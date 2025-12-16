Most expensive homes for sale in Wilmington

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wilmington listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 7422 Sea Lilly Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $10,900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,317

- Price per square foot: $1,310

- Lot size: 9.0 acres

- Days on market: 473 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 109 Live Oak Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $7,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,116

- Price per square foot: $1,011

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 231 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 28 Sandy Pt, Wilmington

- Price: $6,995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,384

- Price per square foot: $2,067

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 94 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 528 Beach Rd N, Wilmington

- Price: $6,995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,069

- Price per square foot: $1,719

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 249 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 6 Inlet Hook Rd, Wilmington

- Price: $6,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,980

- Price per square foot: $1,733

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 145 days (-$1,520,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 1901 Middle Sound Loop Rd, Wilmington

- Price: $6,825,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,885

- Price per square foot: $768

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 84 days (-$675,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 158 Beach Rd S, Wilmington

- Price: $6,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,400

- Price per square foot: $1,534

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 258 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 625 Dundee Dr, Wilmington

- Price: $6,700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,328

- Price per square foot: $1,058

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 133 days (-$795,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 16 Sandy Pt, Wilmington

- Price: $6,490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,687

- Price per square foot: $1,760

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 91 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4 Sandy Pt, Wilmington

- Price: $6,295,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,112

- Price per square foot: $2,022

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 238 days

- View listing on realtor.com