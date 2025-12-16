Most expensive homes for sale in Wilmington

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wilmington listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 7422 Sea Lilly Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $10,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,317
- Price per square foot: $1,310
- Lot size: 9.0 acres
- Days on market: 473 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 109 Live Oak Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $7,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,116
- Price per square foot: $1,011
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 231 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 28 Sandy Pt, Wilmington
- Price: $6,995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,384
- Price per square foot: $2,067
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 94 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 528 Beach Rd N, Wilmington
- Price: $6,995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,069
- Price per square foot: $1,719
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 249 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 6 Inlet Hook Rd, Wilmington
- Price: $6,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,980
- Price per square foot: $1,733
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 145 days (-$1,520,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 1901 Middle Sound Loop Rd, Wilmington
- Price: $6,825,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,885
- Price per square foot: $768
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 84 days (-$675,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 158 Beach Rd S, Wilmington
- Price: $6,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,400
- Price per square foot: $1,534
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 258 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 625 Dundee Dr, Wilmington
- Price: $6,700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,328
- Price per square foot: $1,058
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 133 days (-$795,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 16 Sandy Pt, Wilmington
- Price: $6,490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,687
- Price per square foot: $1,760
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 91 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 4 Sandy Pt, Wilmington
- Price: $6,295,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,112
- Price per square foot: $2,022
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 238 days
- View listing on realtor.com