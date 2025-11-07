The most expensive neighborhoods in Greenville, North Carolina

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Brook Valley (Greenville, NC)

: $421,000 |

: 12 days

102 Oxford Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,648

207 Churchill Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,551

329 Oxford Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,073

#2. Tar River University (Greenville, NC)

: $262,950 |

: 11 days

113 N Woodlawn Ave, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,865

2411 E 5Th St, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $259,750

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,173

404 S Ash St, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,548

811 E 1St St, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

#3. Tree Tops (Greenville, NC)

: $193,000 |

: 33 days

1222 Ash Cir, Greenville, NC 27858

- List price: $193,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,410

