The most expensive neighborhoods in Wilmington

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Wilmington metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Wrightville Sound (Wilmington, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,212,500 |

Median days on market

: 71 days

100 Edgewater Ln, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $2,495,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,743

- See 100 Edgewater Ln, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

2007 Sea Canyon Ln, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $2,465,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,115

- See 2007 Sea Canyon Ln, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

521 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $3,718,738

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,178

- See 521 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

7246 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 306

- See 7246 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

#2. Landfall (Wilmington, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,185,000 |

Median days on market

: 60 days

1913 Prestwick Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,931

- See 1913 Prestwick Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com

1957 Prestwick Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,941

- See 1957 Prestwick Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com

722 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,707

- See 722 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com

837 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405

- List price: $1,039,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,622

- See 837 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com

#3. Waterstone (Porters Neck, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,038,500 |

Median days on market

: 159 days

113 Kedleton Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411

- List price: $1,159,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,605

- See 113 Kedleton Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

636 Waterstone Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411

- List price: $1,108,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,509

- See 636 Waterstone Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

640 Waterstone Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411

- List price: $1,080,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,410

- See 640 Waterstone Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

8124 Grand Harbour Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411

- List price: $999,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,381

- See 8124 Grand Harbour Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com

#4. Masonboro Sound (Wilmington, NC)

Median sale price

: $690,890 |

Median days on market

: 24 days

3164 Painted Turtle Loop, Wilmington, NC 28409

- List price: $521,420

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,044

- See 3164 Painted Turtle Loop, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

3403 Kildare Pl, Wilmington, NC 28409

- List price: $639,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,675

- See 3403 Kildare Pl, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

3924 Laurel Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409

- List price: $1,265,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,429

- See 3924 Laurel Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

4100 Purviance Ct, Wilmington, NC 28409

- List price: $979,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,754

- See 4100 Purviance Ct, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com

#5. Rogersville (Wilmington, NC)

Median sale price

: $685,000 |

Median days on market

: 14 days

1600 Sturdivant Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,092

- See 1600 Sturdivant Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

6211 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,430

- See 6211 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

6328 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,692

- See 6328 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

6328 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

- List price: $359,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,558

- See 6328 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.