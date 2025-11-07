The most expensive neighborhoods in Winston-Salem

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Winston-Salem metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Salem, NC (Winston)

Median sale price

: $625,000 |

Median days on market

: 34 days

100 Muirfield Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $1,299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,580

- See 100 Muirfield Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,954

- See 248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

3021 Kinnamon Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,142

- See 3021 Kinnamon Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

3128 Kinnamon Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,704

- See 3128 Kinnamon Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

#2. Waterford (Clemmons, NC)

Median sale price

: $596,500 |

Median days on market

: 21 days

1744 Curraghmore Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012

- List price: $479,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,724

- See 1744 Curraghmore Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

1936 Waterford Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,364

- See 1936 Waterford Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

2023 Waterford Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,571

- See 2023 Waterford Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

8061 Glengarriff Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,984

- See 8061 Glengarriff Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

#3. Salem, NC (Winston)

Median sale price

: $578,000 |

Median days on market

: 34 days

1920 Robinhood Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,207

- See 1920 Robinhood Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

2520 Robinhood Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,849

- See 2520 Robinhood Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com

2960 Reynolds Sq, Winston Salem, NC 27106

- List price: $1,375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,474

- See 2960 Reynolds Sq, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com

465 Sheffield Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $1,695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,571

- See 465 Sheffield Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

#4. Salem, NC (Winston)

Median sale price

: $505,000 |

Median days on market

: 38 days

1035 Deepwood Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $464,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,157

- See 1035 Deepwood Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

106 N Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,890

- See 106 N Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

318 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,133

- See 318 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

540 N Stratford Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $1,890,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,465

- See 540 N Stratford Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

#5. Salem, NC (Winston)

Median sale price

: $450,000 |

Median days on market

: 35 days

1201 Cliffspring Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,678

- See 1201 Cliffspring Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

5005 Marble Arch Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,253

- See 5005 Marble Arch Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

813 Chancy Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $352,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,358

- See 813 Chancy Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

900 Brintonial Way, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,531

- See 900 Brintonial Way, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.