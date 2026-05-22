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Most popular boy names in the 50s in North Carolina

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 50s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,298

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 429 (#271 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 382,585 (#9 most common name)

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#29. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,312

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 540 (#227 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 188,328 (#23 most common name)

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#28. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning "resolute".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,325

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 77 (#912 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 66,241 (#53 most common name)

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#27. Ronnie

Ronnie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "mountain of strength".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,575

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 88 (#835 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 51,160 (#78 most common name)

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#26. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,612

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 571 (#215 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 333,657 (#11 most common name)

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#25. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,708

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 232 (#424 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 65,626 (#55 most common name)

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#24. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning "bright fame".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,770

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 137 (#610 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 53,069 (#75 most common name)

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#23. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,778

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 155 (#565 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 204,267 (#21 most common name)

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#22. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning "shield-wolf".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,838

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 104 (#747 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 120,514 (#33 most common name)

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#21. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,946

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 166 (#541 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,615 (#44 most common name)

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#20. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning "powerful leader".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,112

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 121 (#672 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 79,109 (#47 most common name)

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#19. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,178

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 889 (#144 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 198,322 (#22 most common name)

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#18. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,293

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 119 (#683 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 140,720 (#29 most common name)

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#17. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,877

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 944 (#136 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 181,029 (#25 most common name)

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#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 6,288

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,650 (#30 most common name, -57.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 300,006 (#13 most common name)

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#15. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,362

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 97 (#787 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 329,935 (#12 most common name)

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#14. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,631

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 187 (#500 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 271,146 (#15 most common name)

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#13. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,798

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 148 (#581 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 136,566 (#31 most common name)

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#12. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,212

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 591 (#203 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 262,822 (#16 most common name)

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#11. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,399

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 177 (#514 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 273,576 (#14 most common name)

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#10. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,058

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,460 (#34 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 454,385 (#8 most common name)

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#9. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,418

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 577 (#212 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 535,453 (#7 most common name)

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#8. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,415

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 111 (#718 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 245,690 (#18 most common name)

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#7. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,543

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,442 (#35 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 361,178 (#10 most common name)

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#6. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,510

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,389 (#14 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 797,917 (#4 most common name)

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#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 17,193

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,780 (#27 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 769,951 (#5 most common name)

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#4. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 17,241

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,156 (#19 most common name, -81.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 837,466 (#2 most common name)

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#3. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 17,930

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,700 (#68 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 830,391 (#3 most common name)

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#2. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 20,687

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,860 (#3 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 591,226 (#6 most common name)

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#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 29,864

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,009 (#4 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 843,776 (#1 most common name)