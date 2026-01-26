Most popular girl names in the 60s in North Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the '60s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

#30. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,235

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6 (#2502 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,125 (#40 most common name)

#29. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,299

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#430 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,181 (#16 most common name)

#28. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,315

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#430 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,771 (#24 most common name)

#27. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning "good lance".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,333

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#430 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,604 (#44 most common name)

#26. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning "river".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,380

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2270 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,400 (#31 most common name)

#25. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,465

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 241 (#442 (tie) most common name, -93.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,414 (#20 most common name)

#24. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,487

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 424 (#246 (tie) most common name, -87.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,771 (#35 most common name)

#23. Wanda

Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning "wanderer".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,578

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 424 (#246 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,691 (#81 most common name)

#22. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,653

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 233 (#453 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,195 (#33 most common name)

#21. Sherry

Sherry is a name of French origin meaning "dear".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,691

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 233 (#453 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,526 (#55 most common name)

#20. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,020

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 31 (#1574 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,774 (#21 most common name)

#19. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning "fame-bright".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,459

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 80 (#1000 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,326 (#34 most common name)

#18. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,584

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,069 (#10 most common name, -33.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,915 (#17 most common name)

#17. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,723

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#1131 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,496 (#19 most common name)

#16. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,341

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#882 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,432 (#12 most common name)

#15. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,572

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 77 (#1032 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,169 (#6 most common name)

#14. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,633

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 92 (#905 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,445 (#7 most common name)

#13. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,249

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1210 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,844 (#11 most common name)

#12. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,314

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 63 (#1161 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661 (#3 most common name)

#11. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,753

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 25 (#1690 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,938 (#14 most common name)

#10. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,804

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 64 (#1151 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,893 (#23 most common name)

#9. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,877

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 129 (#708 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,596 (#10 most common name)

#8. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,935

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 102 (#851 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,054 (#4 most common name)

#7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,175

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 478 (#211 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,072 (#5 most common name)

#6. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,232

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#898 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,790 (#25 most common name)

#5. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,346

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#898 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,224 (#13 most common name)

#4. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,356

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 23 (#1741 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,467 (#8 most common name)

#3. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,132

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,034 (#86 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,238 (#2 most common name)

#2. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,427

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 330 (#329 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,289 (#22 most common name)

#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,392

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#1121 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,983 (#1 most common name)