(Stacker/Stacker)

Most popular girl names in the 90s in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning "hay meadow".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,703

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#430 most common name, -90.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,187 (#46 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,725

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 268 (#396 (tie) most common name, -90.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,834 (#14 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,745

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 890 (#105 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,885 (#27 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,750

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 52 (#1274 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604 (#45 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,826

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 384 (#275 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,717 (#23 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,876

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 87 (#942 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,523 (#37 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,055

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 241 (#442 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,032 (#16 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,245

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,454 (#53 most common name, -55.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,587 (#35 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,250

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,034 (#86 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,701 (#39 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,380

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,583 (#13 most common name, -23.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,860 (#29 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,398

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 476 (#213 (tie) most common name, -86.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,198 (#18 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,524

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 615 (#159 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,196 (#30 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning "victory".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,544

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,430 (#55 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,474 (#19 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,648

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 385 (#274 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,164 (#15 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,033

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 49 (#1310 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,289 (#22 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning "gift from God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,178

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 611 (#162 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,308 (#25 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,192

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 159 (#603 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,131 (#6 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,631

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 152 (#618 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,605 (#20 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,646

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 133 (#692 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,373 (#10 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,672

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 492 (#206 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,590 (#13 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,868

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 832 (#114 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,020 (#5 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,927

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,069 (#10 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,690 (#8 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,318

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 378 (#280 (tie) most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,892 (#12 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,793

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 898 (#103 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,038 (#9 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,934

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,270 (#17 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,260 (#3 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,127

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,580 (#47 most common name, -74.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,814 (#11 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,797

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,048 (#84 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,413 (#4 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,491

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 245 (#435 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,129 (#1 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,626

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 167 (#584 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,822 (#7 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,128

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 721 (#133 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,820 (#2 most common name)