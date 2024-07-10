Dissecting Joe Burrow's 18-game proposal + Can Bears win NFC North? | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule.

Fitz and McDonald are split on if Prescott will remain with the Cowboys after the 2024 season. The two also share their predictions for CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons and if they stay in Dallas long term.

The two dissect Burrow's recent proposal for an 18-game schedule to have two byes with one being a universal bye later in the season. While both agree an 18-game schedule feels inevitable there's still details to work out in terms of utilizing a second bye week.

After the break, McDonald reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins:

(2:20) - Dak's latest comments on contract: Reason for optimism for Cowboys fans?

(13:30) - Dissecting Joe Burrow's 18 game proposal

(23:40) - Are Burrow and Bengals being slept on in 2024?

(28:55) - Better to be really bad or bad in playoffs?

(31:45) - CMAC's OTA Qs: Can Bears dethrone Lions in North?

(38:00) - CMAC's OTA Qs: Will Raiders actually regret not drafting a QB?

(46:20) - CMAC's OTA Qs: Are Titans 'all-in' on Will Levis?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of Zero Blitz and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."