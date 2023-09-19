Fantasy Football Rankings: Who do you start at the flex in Week 3?

It pays to draft (or add) a high-value backup running back. Some have so much standalone value they become viable flex starts. Others gain immense value when the running back ahead of them suffers an injury (looking at you, Jerome Ford). And some just end up supplanting the incumbent starter ahead of them. Such is the case of Kyren Williams.

Williams was being drafted as nothing more than a backup, insurance for Cam Akers.

Fast-forward two weeks of the season and Williams has gone beyond just an every-week flex option — he's a no-doubt starter.

Whether you've lucked into a starter or need help setting your lineup, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you for Week 3. Check them out below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy flex leaderboard? Who will you start in this important lineup spot?