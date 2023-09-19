Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers for Week 3

A whopping 12 kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 2, led by undrafted free agent Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys (18 points). San Francisco 49ers rookie placekicker Jake Moody followed behind Aubrey with 14 points in a win against the surprising Rams.

The 49ers were looked at oddly for taking a kicker in the third round of the NFL Draft, while the Cowboys got their kicker via an unorthodox path, but it's been paying off for both teams thus far.

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 3? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy kicker leaderboard?