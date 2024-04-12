Formula 1: 2025 season to begin in Australia for first time since 2019

The 2025 Formula 1 season will start two weeks later than it did in 2024 and in a different location.

F1 announced Friday that the season opener would be held in Australia on March 16. The 2024 season began on March 2 in Bahrain and continued a week later in Saudi Arabia before the third race of the season on March 24 in Melbourne.

The move back to Australia for the season opener comes largely due to Ramadan, which will run through March.

The F1 season has begun in Bahrain in each of the past three seasons. The Australian Grand Prix last officially served as the season-opener in 2019 and was set to be the first race of the 2020 season before the race weekend was canceled as it began because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the season beginning in Australia next year, the Chinese Grand Prix will be the second race of the season and is followed by the Japanese Grand Prix. Japan was the fourth race of 2024 and this year’s Chinese Grand Prix — the first since 2019 — is scheduled for next weekend.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will follow after the Chinese Grand Prix as F1 will race on each of the first three weekends in April next year.

The 2025 season will again include 24 races and three in the United States. The Miami Grand Prix will be the sixth race of the season on May 4, the United States Grand Prix in Austin will be Oct. 19 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be Nov. 22 as the first of three consecutive race weekends to end the season.

2025 F1 schedule

March 16: Australian Grand Prix

March 23: Chinese Grand Prix

April 6: Japanese Grand Prix

April 13: Bahrain Grand Prix

April 20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

May 4: Miami Grand Prix

May 18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 25: Monaco Grand Prix

June 1: Spanish Grand Prix

June 15: Canadian Grand Prix

June 29: Austrian Grand Prix

July 6: British Grand Prix

July 27: Belgian Grand Prix

Aug. 3: Hungarian Grand Prix

Aug. 31: Dutch Grand Prix

Sept. 7: Italian Grand Prix

Sept. 21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oct. 5: Singapore Grand Prix

Oct. 19: United States Grand Prix

Oct. 26: Mexican Grand Prix

Nov. 9: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nov. 30: Qatar Grand Prix

Dec. 7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix