Protesters raise Palestinian flag on UNC campus, afternoon classes cancelled

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police arrested dozens of pro-Palestine protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

ABC News 11 captured video from campus that showed people with zip ties around their wrists. At one point, protesters took down the U.S. flag that hangs in the campus quad and replaced it with the Palestinian flag.

University Police say 30 people were taken into custody overnight because they refused to leave.

According to officers, some of those detained are not UNC students.

Later on Tuesday, the university announced that afternoon and evening classes would be canceled.

!Alert Carolina! Adverse Conditions – Critical: UNC in Condition 2; 3-11:59pm today. Classes canceled. Non-mandatory operations suspended. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) April 30, 2024





Similar situations are happening at other college campuses across the country.

Overnight dozens of protesters at Columbia University stormed a building, smashing windows and barricading the entrances. Other protests have broken out at universities in Texas, Utah and Virginia.

