Oneil Cruz hitting angry, Shohei Ohtani leading the league, the Royals are turning heads with Jake Eisenberg

The Pittsburgh Pirates made headlines recently when they called up Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. Well, the Buccos are making headlines again and this time, it’s thanks to someone in the batters box.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Oneil Cruz’s historic Statcast night on Tuesday, when he smashed three balls over 115 miles per hour, including two over 120 MPH. Cruz, who missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injury, made an error earlier in the game, which led to him hitting “angry,” and setting the Statcast world ablaze.

Also on this edition of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the current home run leader in baseball, Kyle Tucker, and if he’s becoming must-see television for fans. They then get into the current batting leader, Shohei Ohtani, and who in the top ten could possibly keep up this stretch for the rest of the season.

Later, Jake & Jordan welcome Kansas City Royals announcer Jake Eisenberg to talk about the team's surprising success this year behind their phenom shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr., and reliable captain behind the dish, Salvador Perez. Jake gives his defense for why this Royals team has been a long time coming and could be poised for good things this year.

2:14 - Oneil Cruz hitting angry

11:34 - Kyle “home run” Tucker

16:38 - Ohtani leading batting race

25:44 - Catching up on the Royals

31:48 - Jake Eisenberg joins the show

41:49 - Can the Royals maintain success?

51:15 - Why Bobby Witt Jr. is special

55:08 - Quick notes from around the league

